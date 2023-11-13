William Blair Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Monday, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Verve Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.12) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.30) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.40) EPS.

VERV has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VERV traded down $6.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.13. 7,071,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.68. The company has a market cap of $582.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.61. Verve Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $27.93.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.18. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,528.19% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 244.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERV. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 2,521.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 133.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 2,168.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

