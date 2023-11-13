William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Short Interest Update

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 177,200 shares, a growth of 83.1% from the October 15th total of 96,800 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on William Penn Bancorporation from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in William Penn Bancorporation by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in William Penn Bancorporation by 1,190.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in William Penn Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 18.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WMPN remained flat at $11.73 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,759. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.09. William Penn Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The company has a market cap of $118.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.32 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million. William Penn Bancorporation had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 5.81%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. William Penn Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, money market, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing and interest-bearing checking, as well as money market, NOW, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

