WNS (NYSE:WNS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $80.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on WNS from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered WNS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on WNS in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of WNS from $104.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

NYSE:WNS traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.26. 20,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,056. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.18. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $51.84 and a fifty-two week high of $94.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. WNS had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. WNS’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNS. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in WNS by 46.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

