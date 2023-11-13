Yalla Group (YALA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 20th.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 29.66%. The company had revenue of $79.25 million during the quarter.

YALA opened at $5.56 on Monday. Yalla Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Yalla Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YALA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 852,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 576,318 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Yalla Group by 62.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 753,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 291,012 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 437,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 165,106 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 279.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 234,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and entertainment platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company's platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.

