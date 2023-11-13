Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Acquired by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of YUM stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.08. 223,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.81. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,386. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $499,198.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,759.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,904 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

