ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.09

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.09 and last traded at $7.14, with a volume of 249658 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $15.40 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $10.60 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

The company has a market cap of $848.47 million, a PE ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 16.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -5.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZIM. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 627.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 81.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 100.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

