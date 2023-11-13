Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Position Lessened by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,460,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328,424 shares during the quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Zoetis worth $251,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,907,998.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,907,998.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,385.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,950,161.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,674 shares of company stock valued at $4,627,465 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.25.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $169.24. The stock had a trading volume of 401,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,748. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.77. The company has a market capitalization of $77.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.76 and a 1 year high of $194.99.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

