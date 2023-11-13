Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stake Lifted by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Zscaler by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 86.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS stock opened at $175.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $177.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.31. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Activity

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $439,255.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,469,454.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $607,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,375,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $439,255.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,469,454.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,578 shares of company stock valued at $16,906,410. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays upgraded Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Zscaler from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.94.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

