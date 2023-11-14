10,000 Shares in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 36.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 20.1% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 170,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CVE. StockNews.com raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVE traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.28. 859,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,483,415. The firm has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.36. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1008 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.95%.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

