10,100 Shares in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Acquired by Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.

Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RKT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 658.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.50 to $9.25 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.98.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Mariner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,250 shares in the company, valued at $570,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of Rocket Companies stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.63. The company had a trading volume of 333,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,563. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.05 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average is $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a current ratio of 11.15. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

