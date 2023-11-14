10,369 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,369 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,821 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,091 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 43,304 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,739,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,088,148. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.53. The company has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on F

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.