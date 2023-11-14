10,500 Shares in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Acquired by DCF Advisers LLC

DCF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 30,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 31,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,168,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,664,719. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.32 and its 200-day moving average is $29.98.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

