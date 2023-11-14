1,084 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Acquired by Spotlight Asset Group Inc.

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,084 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.30.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $89.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.67 billion, a PE ratio of 69.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

