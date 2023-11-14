1,096 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Bought by Spotlight Asset Group Inc.

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Simmons Bank lifted its position in Altria Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Altria Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 510,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,128,000 after buying an additional 21,222 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Altria Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Altria Group by 17.7% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO stock opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.13 and a 200-day moving average of $43.90. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

