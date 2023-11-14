112 Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Purchased by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 112 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 98,548.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,336,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,171 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,766,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,457,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365,883 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,014,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after buying an additional 625,340 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $1,338,373.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $1,338,373.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,039 shares of company stock worth $1,864,048. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TROW opened at $92.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.32. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

