11,463 Shares in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Bought by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded up $12.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $802.52. The company had a trading volume of 31,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,695. The company has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $534.01 and a one year high of $811.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $713.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $716.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on GWW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $734.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

