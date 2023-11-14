11,783 Shares in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Acquired by RS Crum Inc.

RS Crum Inc. acquired a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 9.9% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 3.5% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 1,073.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 3.9% during the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,505. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Southern Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of SO traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.57. 373,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,163,209. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.43 and a 200 day moving average of $69.49.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

