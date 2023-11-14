1,200 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Purchased by Spotlight Asset Group Inc.

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 963.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 327,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,549,000 after purchasing an additional 296,271 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Marvell Technology by 48.6% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 23,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1,289.0% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 101,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after buying an additional 94,100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 362,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,646,000 after acquiring an additional 26,935 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Inv LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 38,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRVL. Wolfe Research began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.35.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL opened at $53.45 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $67.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a PE ratio of -121.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.55%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $111,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,487,335.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $111,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,487,335.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $1,600,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 869,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,385,154.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,000 shares of company stock worth $3,653,840 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.