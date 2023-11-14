1,480 Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Purchased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SSI Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 215,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,818,000 after buying an additional 24,378 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 201.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,208,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 503,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,684,000 after buying an additional 60,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $91.13 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $100.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.56.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.249 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

