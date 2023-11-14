15,973 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Bought by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after acquiring an additional 19,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $115,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $115,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,725.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total transaction of $564,366.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,301.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,795 shares of company stock valued at $12,724,914. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.6 %

EW stock opened at $64.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $94.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

