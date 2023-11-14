180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Short Interest Up 21.2% in October

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,700 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the October 15th total of 104,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 180 Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 404.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 79,338 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 180 Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of 180 Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 4.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATNF opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84. 180 Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $11.18.

180 Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:ATNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. The company product development platforms includes fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are synthetic pharmaceutical grade molecules close or distant analogs of non-psychoactive cannabinoids, such as CBD for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and pain; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

