180,035 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN) Bought by Oder Investment Management LLC

Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 180,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,000. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 4.6% of Oder Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Oder Investment Management LLC owned 0.73% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 142.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13,013.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJN opened at $23.56 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $23.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.52.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a $0.1063 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

