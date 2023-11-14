1,856 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Bought by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,856 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 842 shares of the software company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 25.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,599 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $603.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $590.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $541.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $493.91. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $598.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $268.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

