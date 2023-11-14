1ST Source Bank Buys 116 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

1ST Source Bank increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 127.0% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $90.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 100.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.73.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

