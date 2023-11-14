1ST Source Bank Sells 191 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

1ST Source Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

DLTR opened at $112.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.50. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.77 and a 1-year high of $170.36. The company has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,646. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $173,646. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,013.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.22.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

