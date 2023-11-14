1ST Source Bank Takes Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

1ST Source Bank bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,750,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $2,419,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $598,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $70.01 on Tuesday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $87.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion and a PE ratio of 20.84.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Argus started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

View Our Latest Report on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.