20,538 Shares in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Bought by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBGI. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Sinclair by 326.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 185,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 141,952 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 34.4% during the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 56,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Sinclair by 5.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sinclair alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sinclair

In other news, Director Howard E. Friedman purchased 12,053 shares of Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $117,034.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,371 shares in the company, valued at $537,652.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sinclair Trading Down 4.3 %

Sinclair Dividend Announcement

Shares of Sinclair stock opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. Sinclair, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $825.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBGI. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Sinclair from $18.60 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Sinclair from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sinclair from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Get Our Latest Report on SBGI

About Sinclair

(Free Report)

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.