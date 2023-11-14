21,400 Shares in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Acquired by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 302.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 39,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 29,616 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in JD.com in the second quarter valued at about $1,797,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in JD.com in the second quarter worth approximately $3,522,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 75,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 20,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 35.2% in the second quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 32,004 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 8,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on JD.com from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on JD.com from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on JD.com from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.14.

Shares of JD stock opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $67.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.42.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.44. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $287.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

