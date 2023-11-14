2,490 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Acquired by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,490 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Generac by 83.2% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Generac by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $441,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 12.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,296,000 after buying an additional 11,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after acquiring an additional 130,854 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GNRC. Bank of America lifted their price target on Generac from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Generac from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Generac from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.09.

GNRC stock opened at $103.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.89 and a 200-day moving average of $116.59. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $156.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Generac had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $30,057.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,867.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $30,057.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,867.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,690 shares in the company, valued at $64,693,965.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,675,768. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

