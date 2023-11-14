2,676 Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Acquired by Dudley Capital Management LLC

Dudley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $70.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.