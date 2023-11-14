41,742 Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Acquired by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 41,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,215,000. MetLife accounts for 5.6% of Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in MetLife by 179.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after acquiring an additional 346,999 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in MetLife by 937.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in MetLife by 114.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

MET stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.12. The stock had a trading volume of 439,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,669,379. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.06.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. MetLife’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Argus boosted their price target on MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.18.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

