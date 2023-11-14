43,273 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Bought by RS Crum Inc.

RS Crum Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 43,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of RS Crum Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,892,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,128,000 after acquiring an additional 776,404 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,301,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 148,073 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $226,420,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,403,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,675,000 after acquiring an additional 186,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,980,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,522,000 after acquiring an additional 74,651 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.64. The stock had a trading volume of 16,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,035. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $58.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.27.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

