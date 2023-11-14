4,800 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Acquired by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 133.8% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp raised Uber Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.44.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at $13,145,905.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 168,766 shares of company stock worth $7,969,550. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $53.24 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $53.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

