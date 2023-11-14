5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Receives Neutral Rating from Robert W. Baird

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $4.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 56.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FEAM. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of 5E Advanced Materials from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. B. Riley decreased their target price on 5E Advanced Materials from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ FEAM opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $84.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.32. 5E Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $13.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13.

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 5E Advanced Materials will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $6,033,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 5E Advanced Materials by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,508,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,229,000 after acquiring an additional 327,019 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in 5E Advanced Materials by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,140,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 265,330 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,229,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 5E Advanced Materials by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 237,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 141,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

