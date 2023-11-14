6,675 Shares in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Bought by RS Crum Inc.

RS Crum Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $347,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $751,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 11,436 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VSGX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.78. The stock had a trading volume of 92,826 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.49 and its 200 day moving average is $52.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.2373 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

