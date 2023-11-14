6,843 Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Bought by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.28.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $94.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $94.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.05.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

