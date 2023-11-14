70,000 Shares in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Acquired by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Stem by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,631,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,838,000 after purchasing an additional 350,707 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stem by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,306,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,768,000 after buying an additional 104,185 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Stem by 87.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,295,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,353,000 after buying an additional 2,002,840 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Stem by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,095,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,552,000 after acquiring an additional 36,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,561,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, Director David S. Buzby acquired 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $298,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 620,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,827.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.
Stem stock opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.02. Stem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $14.83.
Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.
