835 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by Rain Capital Management LLC

Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 835 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META traded up $5.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $335.16. 2,711,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,329,910. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.32 and a twelve month high of $335.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $861.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $1,253,161.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,858 shares in the company, valued at $24,277,394. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $1,253,161.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,858 shares in the company, valued at $24,277,394. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $9,125,332.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,341 shares of company stock worth $39,293,937. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

