89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the October 15th total of 6,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Institutional Trading of 89bio

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 712,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after buying an additional 57,092 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in 89bio by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 580,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after purchasing an additional 21,030 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 89bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $609,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in 89bio by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in 89bio by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter.

Get 89bio alerts:

89bio Price Performance

Shares of ETNB opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 18.23 and a current ratio of 18.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average of $15.64. 89bio has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $22.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 89bio will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on 89bio from $49.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on 89bio from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on 89bio from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ETNB

89bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.