AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the October 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AB Volvo (publ) stock opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. AB Volvo has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.21. The company has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.30.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 25.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VLVLY. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AB Volvo (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

