AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Dudley Capital Management LLC

Dudley Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 2.1% of Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 346.7% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $139.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.33 and a 200 day moving average of $144.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. William Blair began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AbbVie

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.