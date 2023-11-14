ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Short Interest Down 19.0% in October

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 769,000 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the October 15th total of 949,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 453,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. William Blair cut shares of ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $279,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,596. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the first quarter worth $27,000. Amundi bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in ABM Industries by 140.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at $64,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $39.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.11. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $37.61 and a 12 month high of $49.58.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 4th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.72%.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

