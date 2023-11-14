Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Gap Up to $6.90

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.90, but opened at $7.45. Accolade shares last traded at $7.77, with a volume of 98,627 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Accolade from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Accolade from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Accolade from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.38.

Accolade Stock Up 13.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average of $11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $594.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.91.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $96.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.09 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 37.24%. Accolade’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accolade

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accolade in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Accolade by 46.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Accolade by 6,063.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

