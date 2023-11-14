Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Given New $9.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $43.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ACRS has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. William Blair downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACRS

Aclaris Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6 %

Aclaris Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.63. 4,974,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,122. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $18.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.65.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.53% and a negative net margin of 534.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Aclaris Therapeutics

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $30,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,724 shares in the company, valued at $658,997.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider James Loerop acquired 14,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,478.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $30,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,997.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.