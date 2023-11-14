Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 140.4% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.1 %

ATVI stock opened at $94.42 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $94.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.28.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

