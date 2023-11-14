Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,109 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 801.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 124,466 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $60,863,000 after purchasing an additional 110,662 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,041,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 393,152 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $192,247,000 after purchasing an additional 23,646 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Adobe by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 8,912 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $908,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Adobe Stock Up 2.3 %
ADBE stock opened at $604.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $541.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $493.91. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $607.99. The company has a market cap of $275.02 billion, a PE ratio of 53.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe
In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $603.22.
Adobe Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
