Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,109 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 801.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 124,466 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $60,863,000 after purchasing an additional 110,662 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,041,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 393,152 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $192,247,000 after purchasing an additional 23,646 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Adobe by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 8,912 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $908,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Up 2.3 %

ADBE stock opened at $604.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $541.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $493.91. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $607.99. The company has a market cap of $275.02 billion, a PE ratio of 53.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $603.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Adobe

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.