Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,445 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 3.9% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.22.

Adobe Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $602.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $541.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $493.91. The company has a market capitalization of $274.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.14, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $602.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

