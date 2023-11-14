Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Hits New 52-Week High at $612.67

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $612.67 and last traded at $612.34, with a volume of 466100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $590.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $660.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.22.

Adobe Stock Up 3.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $276.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.14, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $541.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $493.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $204,246,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

