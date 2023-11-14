Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by DCF Advisers LLC

DCF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 1.8% of DCF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RS Crum Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $693,000. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $989,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $4.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.94. 10,013,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,185,402. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $193.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 973.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.77.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.