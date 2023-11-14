Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by DCF Advisers LLC

DCF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 1.8% of DCF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RS Crum Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $693,000. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $989,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance
Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $4.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.94. 10,013,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,185,402. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $193.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 973.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.42.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.77.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
