AdvisorShares Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 2,000 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 434,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,115,000 after acquiring an additional 21,798 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 231.6% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at $693,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,436. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,436. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total value of $974,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,191 shares in the company, valued at $10,930,769.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,502 shares of company stock worth $2,275,672 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $97.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.78 and a 200 day moving average of $92.55. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $112.95. The company has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

